OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A line of severe thunderstorms will continue to push through the OKC Metro and Central Oklahoma as we head into Monday night.

Some storms have already produced large hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning.

Flooding rainfall will remain the biggest threat as we head into tonight.

After last night’s severe storms, some areas of the OKC Metro have received an additional 4+ inches of rainfall just today.

The storms will start to dissipate as we head into early Tuesday morning.

Use caution on the roads, and remember TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.