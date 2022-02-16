Wednesday will be warm and windy with extreme fire danger west. Winds will gust to 45 mph out of the south. Storms will move into western Oklahoma late this evening and push into central Oklahoma shortly after midnight. Severe storms are possible for central, southern, and eastern Oklahoma overnight through early Thursday.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats but tornadoes are possible, especially in southern Oklahoma (1AM to 6AM) timeframe. Cold air will wrap into northwestern Oklahoma and switch rain to snow overnight. OKC will see a switch to freezing mist or drizzle and then snow late to mid-morning. Heavy, blowing, and drifting snow will move across northern Oklahoma – reducing visibility and creating snow drifts. The system moves out by early Thursday afternoon. Wind chills will drop to the single digits by the afternoon.