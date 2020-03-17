Severe Storms are Possible Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday will be overcast and cool, like Monday. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s with areas of drizzle or weak showers. Storms will push into western Oklahoma by late afternoon. A few storms could briefly turn severe with up to quarter size hail and up to 60 mph winds. Temperatures will warm overnight to the low 60s by Wednesday morning. Storms are likely overnight.

We will finally see some sun Wednesday! Highs will soar to the upper 70s under partly sunny skies. Winds will be strong out of the southwest at 25 mph with gusts to 40! Storms are likely Wednesday night and a few could be severe with the main threats of large hail and damaging winds. Thursday will be warm in the mid 70s. A powerful cold front will sweep across the state Thursday night, dropping lows to the 30s by Friday morning!