Severe storms Friday, another chance next week

Severe storms are possible Friday, be weather aware!

Thursday night, look for cloudy skies. Some drizzle or light showers are possible from time to time. Lows will be around 50.

Friday morning will be cloudy and cool, but storms will begin to form by mid-afternoon in western Oklahoma and move eastward from 6P-10P. Hail will be the main threat, but a weak tornado or two are also possible.

The good news is that the weekend will be nice and warm with sunshine. After a warmer day Monday, Tuesday looks to have more potential for severe weather. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett