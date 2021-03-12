Severe Storms, Heavy Rain Possible This Weekend

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will range from the 40s northwest to the 70s southeast. OKC will climb to the low 60s with a light southeasterly wind. Storms will fire along the dryline in the Texas panhandle this afternoon and push east. Severe weather is possible in southwestern and west-central Oklahoma with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats.

Scattered showers and storms continue tonight with small hail possible. Lows will range from the low 40s northwest to the mid 60s southeast. Isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday but most of the rain will hold-off until overnight. Storms will fire along the dryline in the Texas panhandle and move east into western Oklahoma by late afternoon or early evening. The storms could be severe with large hail, damaging winds and a brief tornado possible. The line of storms will weaken as it moves east overnight. Rain will continue through early Sunday.

Temperatures will warm early next week.