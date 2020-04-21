Severe Storms Late Tuesday Through Wednesday

Enjoy warm, breezy and dry conditions Tuesday! Highs will climb to the low 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Storms will develop in the panhandle by late afternoon and move east across the state overnight. Severe weather is expected with the main threats of large hail and damaging winds. Lows will range from the mid 50s north to the mid 60s south. Highs tomorrow will climb to the low 70s with scattered showers and storms. Severe weather is possible again Wednesday afternoon and evening for central, southern and eastern Oklahoma. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible. The storms move out by early Thursday leaving us with calmer weather for the rest of the day! Stay tuned for the latest.

