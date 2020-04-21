Follow the Storms
Severe Storms Late Tuesday Through Wednesday

Weather
Tuesday Storm Timeline

Enjoy warm, breezy and dry conditions Tuesday! Highs will climb to the low 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.  Storms will develop in the panhandle by late afternoon and move east across the state overnight.  Severe weather is expected with the main threats of large hail and damaging winds.  Lows will range from the mid 50s north to the mid 60s south.  Highs tomorrow will climb to the low 70s with scattered showers and storms. Severe weather is possible again Wednesday afternoon and evening for central, southern and eastern Oklahoma. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible. The storms move out by early Thursday leaving us with calmer weather for the rest of the day! Stay tuned for the latest.

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 52°

Wednesday

72° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 72° 61°

Thursday

77° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 77° 52°

Friday

72° / 58°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 72° 58°

Saturday

68° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 68° 52°

Sunday

74° / 49°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 74° 49°

Monday

77° / 58°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 20% 77° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

73°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

71°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

68°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
68°

65°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
65°

64°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
64°

64°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
64°

63°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
63°

63°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
63°

63°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
63°

63°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
63°

63°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
63°

62°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
62°

62°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
62°

62°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
62°

