Severe Storms Likely Late Tuesday Through Early Wednesday

After a busy day of severe weather on Sunday, Monday will be much calmer with highs in the mid 70s and a northwest breeze. Tonight will be clear, cool and calm with lows in the mid 50s. Tomorrow will be mild in the mid 70s with scattered showers and storms. Severe weather is likely late Tuesday in western Oklahoma. Storms will rapidly move east across the state overnight through early Sunday. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible. Flooding will be a concern as well, especially for southern Oklahoma. Stay tuned for timing updates!

A strong cold front moves across the state early Friday, bringing scattered showers and storms and a big-cool down to the low 60s! Lows will drop to the low to mid 40s this weekend. Temperatures will stay below normal through early next week.