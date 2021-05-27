Severe Storms Likely Thursday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thursday will be hot, humid and windy with highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front will move into northern Oklahoma by noon, sparking showers and storms. Storms will develop in northern Oklahoma as early as mid-morning and then slowly increase in coverage throughout the afternoon as the front moves south.


OKC needs to be weather aware 4 to 8PM. Storms will slide into southern Oklahoma this evening with severe weather possible up to midnight.

Tomorrow will be much calmer and cooler in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter