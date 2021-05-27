Severe Storms Likely Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thursday will be hot, humid and windy with highs in the mid 80s.



A cold front will move into northern Oklahoma by noon, sparking showers and storms. Storms will develop in northern Oklahoma as early as mid-morning and then slowly increase in coverage throughout the afternoon as the front moves south.





OKC needs to be weather aware 4 to 8PM. Storms will slide into southern Oklahoma this evening with severe weather possible up to midnight.

Tomorrow will be much calmer and cooler in the upper 60s.