Severe storms likely Thursday night into early Friday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch it out for SW and NW Oklahoma through the overnight hours.

After severe storms dropped destructive hail earlier Thursday in southwestern Oklahoma, with sizes over 2.5″ reported. While activity there has died down, another round is on the way for more Oklahomans.

A cold front is working into NW Oklahoma Thursday evening and with it, storms have exploded. Look for a line of damaging winds, large hail, and flooding rains from 9PM northwest to the OKC metro by midnight. The tornado risk is very low but not zero!

Storms will push into southern Oklahoma after midnight maintaining some severe punch.

Into Friday morning, northerly winds will bring much cooler air along with slowly clearing skies later Friday.

Mother’s day weekend looks cool but nice with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Stay with KFOR as we track the storms all night long!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett