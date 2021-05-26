Severe Storms Likely Thursday

Wednesday will be hot, humid and breezy with partly sunny skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Storms will develop along the dryline in the panhandles and could turn severe with large hail and damaging winds. The storms will weaken as they move east into western Oklahoma this evening. Isolated showers and storms are possible across northern Oklahoma early Thursday.

Severe storms are expected late Thursday afternoon and evening along a cold front. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, a few tornadoes are possible. Cooler and calmer weather will follow for Friday through the holiday weekend. Isolated storms are possible on Memorial Day.