Severe storms likely tonight, here’s what to expect

Thunderstorms with a history of producing nearly a dozen tornadoes in the Texas panhandle will move toward western Oklahoma Saturday evening. The good news is that the environment across most of Oklahoma isn’t nearly as favorable for severe weather as it is out in Texas.

Still, western Oklahoma has a threat for severe weather, including a low tornado possibility.

Storms will work toward central Oklahoma overnight and will weaken significantly. Still, hail and flooding rain may be a concern for OKC overnight. Track the storms here.

Sunday will see morning clouds head east along with the rain. Expect windy conditons as well.

The next chance for rain will be Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Stay with News 4, we will keep you 4Warned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett