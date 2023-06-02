Our active weather pattern continues with waves of rain and storms into the weekend.

The strongest storms will occur Friday evening, especially in western Oklahoma. Look for storms to push into central Oklahoma, mainly after 9PM with a slow weakening trend. The main severe threat is high winds and hail, however the tornado risk is not zero.

A Flood Watch is out for much of the western part of the state through Saturday as runoff may produce localized flooding.

Stay safe.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett