Severe storms possible Friday night, cooler weekend to follow

An area of low pressure is approaching Oklahoma Friday evening, however severe probabilities will be limited as we are missing a couple ingredients…

Highs Friday will approach record territory again. OKC is forecast to climb to the upper 80s, testing the record of 90 set in 1895. A few storms are possible today but coverage will remain limited due to a strong cap. There’s a better chance for storms this evening when our main storm system arrives. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in far northern and northeastern Oklahoma.

Our trackers will be out this evening into the overnight hours. Here are the latest storm threats as of Friday afternoon…

A cold front will sweep across the state Saturday, bringing strong northwesterly winds, clearing skies and cooler highs in the upper 60s. Our next system arrives Monday, bringing scattered showers and highs in the 50s through Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett