Friday will be seasonally warm, in the upper 80s. Isolated showers and storms are possible. A storm complex will move into western Oklahoma this evening and move southeast overnight. Damaging winds and some large hail will be the main threats. Lows will drop to the upper 60s. The dangerous heat returns this weekend.

Highs will soar to the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday with a heat index from 100 to 110 degrees. As a heat dome builds next week, we may see our first triple digit temperatures of the season. Stay safe and keep cool!