Severe Storms Possible Late Friday

A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for most of the state through Friday evening. Highs will climb to the low to mid 90s with a heat index from 105 to 110 degrees in the state. A cold front will start to move into our state this afternoon with a few storms possible in northern Oklahoma. There is a bigger chance of a storm complex moving south from Kansas into north-central and northeastern Oklahoma this evening. The storm complex will drop south and then back-build west along the front. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible.

Saturday will be slightly less hot in the upper 80s. Sunday will be sunny with light winds and highs in the upper 80s. Next week will be sunny and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s.