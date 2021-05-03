Severe Storms Possible Monday

A cold front will sweep across our state Monday and stall out in southeastern Oklahoma. Severe storms could form along the front by late afternoon or evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. There is a low tornado threat for eastern Oklahoma. Highs will range from the 50s and 60s behind the front to the mid 80s ahead of the front. Showers and storms are likely across northern, central and eastern Oklahoma tonight through early Tuesday. Skies will rapidly clear Tuesday and the rest of the day will be sunny, breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures and winds will steadily climb the rest of the week. Our next storm chance arrives this weekend with hot temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Severe weather is possible. Stay tuned!