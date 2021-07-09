Severe Storms Possible Saturday

Today will be hot, breezy and sunny with highs in the low 90s. Lows will drop to the low 70s overnight with increasing clouds. A few showers are possible in northern and eastern Oklahoma Saturday morning. A strong cold front will move across our state late Saturday, sparking showers and storms. Severe weather is possible with up to golf ball size hail, 70 mph winds and localized flooding. OKC will most likely have storms during the evening hours. Isolated storms will follow the front overnight.

Sunday will feel refreshing with cooler highs in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible, mainly east. Temperatures will slowly climb back to normal in the low 90s by late next week.