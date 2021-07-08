Severe Storms Possible Saturday

Thursday will be mostly sunny and very warm with light winds. Highs will climb close to normal, in the low 90s. A pop-up shower or storm will be possible in southeastern Oklahoma. Lows will drop to the low 70s overnight under mostly clear skies. Friday will be sunny, hot and breezy with highs in the low to mid 90s. Triple digit highs are possible in the panhandle!

A strong cold front will move into our state late Saturday, sparking showers and storms. Storms will push into central Oklahoma Saturday evening and southern Oklahoma overnight. Damaging winds and localized flooding will be possible. Stay tuned for the latest! Cooler weather will follow with highs in the low 80s Sunday and lows in the mid 60s Monday morning.