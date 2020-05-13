Severe storms possible through the rest of this week!

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch it out for western Oklahoma until 10PM this Wednesday.

Expect storms to continue this evening, moving eastward with time. Hail and high winds will be the main threat with a very low/near zero tornado threat. Overnight, storms will fade away leaving clouds and mild lows in the middle 60s.

Look for partly sunny skies tomorrow with warmer temps in the low to middle 80s. A few isolated storms are possible north and northwest in the afternoon and evening hours. Any storms that can form will likely be severe.

Daily rain chances continue into the weekend before calmer weather returns.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett