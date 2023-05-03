Today will be cloudy with showers weakening as they move east across the state. Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday’s forecast is complex – morning showers and storms could impact storm potential and severity later in the day. Severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening with wind and hail as the main threats. Isolated tornadoes are possible. Storms will develop along a dryline and possibly interact with a warm front.

Friday will be sunny and very warm. Isolated storms are possible this weekend, mainly south. A few could be severe. Another storm system arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday.