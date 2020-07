A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for southern Oklahoma until 11PM. Evening storms will have the possibility of producing winds to 60 mph and damaging hail. Track the storms here.

Storms will subside later overnight with lows near 70.

Amazing weather will be here Friday into the weekend with highs in the middle 80s. The only rain chances will be in eastern Oklahoma Friday, mainly in the afternoon hours.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett