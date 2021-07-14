Severe Storms Possible Thursday

Wednesday will be warm, humid and windy with south winds increasing to 20 mph. Highs will climb to the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop to the low 70s overnight with a few showers and storms possible in the panhandle. Showers and storms will develop in northern Oklahoma Thursday afternoon. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe. Storms may move into central Oklahoma for the evening but there is a better chance Friday morning. Scattered showers and storms will continue Friday with cooler highs in the mid 80s. Isolated storms continue Saturday and scattered showers and storms will develop Sunday and Monday.