Severe Storms Possible Tuesday

Our storm system arrives Tuesday bringing waves of showers and storms through Thursday morning. Severe weather and flooding will be possible. Tuesday will be warm, windy and humid under cloudy skies. Isolated storms are possible this afternoon with a better chance west. Storm chances increase this evening for central and southern Oklahoma. Large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado is possible.

The better tornado chance is in west central and southwestern Oklahoma but still remains low. Lows will only drop to the mid 60s with showers and storms likely overnight. A few storms could be severe with quarter size hail as the main threats, early Thursday. Showers and storms are likely Wednesday. Severe weather is possible in the afternoon and evening. Flooding is a concern Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. We dry out and warm up for the weekend.