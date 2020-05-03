Severe Storms Return for Monday

Severe storms are likely Monday afternoon, then the weather pattern turns quite quiet and atypical of May.

Sunday night, look for partly cloudy conditions and mild lows in the middle 60s. Some fog may develop late.

After a cloudy early to mid morning, hot air will surge northward again on Monday bringing widespread 90s and even 100s southwest. Later into the afternoon, a cold front comes from the north bringing a chance of afternoon storms. Any storms that form will likely be severe with very large hail as the main risk.

After the storms exit Monday night, things calm down.

Quiet weather lasts until late week when the jet stream begins to change and little pieces of energy help spark more widespread storms. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett