OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After severe storms brought heavy rain, tornadoes, and hail to Oklahoma on Monday, we’ll have one nice day before we brace for another possible round of severe weather.

According to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service, Oklahoma experienced three tornadoes on Monday.

However, that number will likely increase.

In addition to severe weather, the state also experienced much-needed heavy rainfall. In the metro, one to three inches of rain fell.

On Tuesday, we will have cooler temperatures with some afternoon clearing.

But then the risk for severe storms return.

There is already an enhanced risk for severe storms in southwestern Oklahoma to the metro area. The risk goes from late Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

These could be elevated severe storms with the potential for quarter-sized hail, and 60 mile per hour winds. Flooding will also be a concern after Monday’s heavy rainfall.

A brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

There will be multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms, so you will want to be weather aware for much of the day.