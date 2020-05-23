Severe storms this weekend, rain almost all week!

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect for western Oklahoma through this evening.

We have many rounds of rain, thunderstorms, and even some severe weather the next week, or possibly more!

Saturday evening, look for storms in western Oklahoma to gradually weaken as they continue moving east. Hail will be the main threat with these storms. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

More sunshine will be found along with muggy weather Sunday. Again, thunderstorms will form later in the day, especially in western Oklahoma. The storms will move into central parts of the state late in the day with a hail and high wind threat.

Rain and storms will be likely Monday with slightly lesser chances all week long.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett