Severe storms with damaging wind likely Sunday night

Severe storms that formed earlier in Kansas have moved into northwestern Oklahoma. As these track southeasterly, the main threat is damaging wind, however, early in the event, a small tornado risk will be present. Winds may exceed 70 to 80mph with the strongest storms!

Overnight as storms slow down in central and southern Oklahoma, storms will train over each other posing a flash flooding risk!

Things will dry out early Monday allowing the atmosphere to recover during the day as highs surge to the 90 degree mark. Look for more rain and storms Monday afternoon with severe weather likely again.

Stay with KFOR and KFOR.com for the latest!

Meteorologist Aaron Brackett