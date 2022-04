After a warm to hot Friday afternoon, severe weather is possible mainly NE in the evening and overnight hours.

Expect drizzle and much cooler weather Saturday and into the first part of Easter. Temps Saturday will struggle to get to the 50 degree point, with low 60s late Sunday afternoon.

Look for a cool, but nice Monday followed by a midweek warmup and a more active end of the upcoming week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett