Severe threat returns to Oklahoma Thursday

Our Spring-like pattern continues!

Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy skies and warm temps only falling into the middle 70s. South winds will be breezy as well.

Thursday will see a few midday showers and storms forming in northwestern parts of the state. As the day draws on, these will scoot southeast, approaching OKC by the evening. Temps will hang near the 90 degree point. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with high winds being the main threat.

Scattered rain chances will last into the weekend with many dry hours. Temps will fall to the 80s by the end of the weekend into next week!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett