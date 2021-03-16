Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of western, northwestern and central Oklahoma until 3 AM Wednesday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of Western, Northwestern and Central Oklahoma just northwest of Oklahoma City until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Thunderstorms are now developing moving quickly northeast with main threats of very large hail and damaging winds.

We can’t rule out isolated tornadoes.

The most widespread thunderstorms are expected in Northwest Oklahoma with more scattered to isolated thunderstorms farther south through Central and Southern Oklahoma overnight.

Thunderstorm chances will be shifting north and east of Oklahoma City by 4 a.m. as dry line sweeps in from the southwest.

As the cold front moves in, heavy snowfall and strong winds are expected across the Panhandles and far Northwest Oklahoma later tonight and Wednesday.