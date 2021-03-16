Severe thunderstorms possible this evening and overnight tonight!

Don’t down play the threat tonight. Although initially moisture is limited its a very strong dynamic storm system!
Make sure you have a way to get severe warnings while you are sleeping tonight 1 Am to 4 AM.
Here’s the latest…It’s a Slight to Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms this evening and overnight tonight. The timeline is about 8PM to 4AM western and central OK. Main threats large hail and damaging winds but isolated tornadoes possible. Please stay tuned and stay weather aware tonight! Jon Slater