Severe thunderstorms possible this evening and overnight tonight!

Highs will soar to the upper 70s Tuesday with a breezy south wind and partly sunny skies. Severe storms are possible this evening, mainly west of I-35. Severe weather chances are more likely for the Metro, after midnight. Main threats are large hail and damaging winds but a few tornadoes are possible. Lows will drop to the 40s and 50s. Cold air will wrap into the system, changing rain to…