Severe Weather and Flooding Possible Tuesday Through Early Thursday

Monday will be warm and windy ahead of a powerful storm system. Highs will jump to the low 80s under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect 9AM until 7PM. South winds will pick up to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the panhandle.

Severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday. Isolated storms begin Tuesday afternoon with the higher chance in western Oklahoma, along the dryline. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. Severe weather is possible Wednesday as well but depends on how much rain or storms happens earlier in the day. Scattered showers and storms will continue Wednesday through early Thursday. Locally heavy rain could result in flooding, especially for the eastern half of the state. We dry out Friday through the weekend.