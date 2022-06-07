OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Showers and storms move into northern Oklahoma, mainly after midnight.

Storms will slowly spread south. Oklahoma City could see storms mid to late morning.

Up to golf ball size hail, 60 to 80 mph winds and flash flooding will be possible!

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and humid with highs in the low 80s. Isolated storms are possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning with a marginal risk of severe storms. An isolated storm is possible Thursday afternoon.

There’s a greater chance of an overnight storm complex Thursday night through Friday morning, across northern, central and eastern Oklahoma.

We will finally dry-out Friday afternoon through most of next week with sizzling temperatures. Highs will climb to the mid 90s with a heat index in the 100s nearly every day.