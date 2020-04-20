Severe Weather and Heavy Rain Possible Tuesday Night Through Wednesday

Storms Early Wednesday

Seasonal temperatures return this week! Highs will climb to the mid 70s Monday with light winds at 10 mph and partly sunny skies.  A few showers and storms are possible across the northern half of the state, mainly northwest.  The storms will slide southeast across portions of western, central and southern Oklahoma this evening.  The rest of the night will be partly cloudy with low in the low 50s.  Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with warmer highs in the mid to upper 70s and a breezy southeasterly wind.

Storms begin in our panhandle Tuesday evening, moving east across the state. Waves of showers and storms will continue through Wednesday. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats with any severe storms.  Locally heavy rainfall is possible with a statewide rain of at least 1″. Thursday will be sunny, dry and mild before another front brings rain chances early Friday. Stay tuned for the latest!

Monday

74° / 50°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 74° 50°

Tuesday

77° / 52°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 77° 52°

Wednesday

68° / 58°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 68° 58°

Thursday

76° / 54°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 76° 54°

Friday

72° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 72° 58°

Saturday

65° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 65° 52°

Sunday

72° / 49°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 72° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

65°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

68°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

69°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

61°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
61°

59°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

56°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
55°

54°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
54°

53°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

54°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

58°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

