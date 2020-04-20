Severe Weather and Heavy Rain Possible Tuesday Night Through Wednesday

Seasonal temperatures return this week! Highs will climb to the mid 70s Monday with light winds at 10 mph and partly sunny skies. A few showers and storms are possible across the northern half of the state, mainly northwest. The storms will slide southeast across portions of western, central and southern Oklahoma this evening. The rest of the night will be partly cloudy with low in the low 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with warmer highs in the mid to upper 70s and a breezy southeasterly wind.

Storms begin in our panhandle Tuesday evening, moving east across the state. Waves of showers and storms will continue through Wednesday. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats with any severe storms. Locally heavy rainfall is possible with a statewide rain of at least 1″. Thursday will be sunny, dry and mild before another front brings rain chances early Friday. Stay tuned for the latest!