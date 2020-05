Storms Friday night are winding down, however isolated storms may form again overnight, especially south of I40.

Most of Saturday will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Isolated storms are possible and any storm will have the potential of large hail and damaging winds. Storms are likely Sunday through Memorial Day with heavy rain possible.

Isolated storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday before another storm arrives Thursday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett