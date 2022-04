After a great Saturday, severe weather is in the forecast again Sunday and Monday.

Look for clear skies and light winds Saturday night with lows near 50.

Sunday will be warmer with increasing clouds in the afternoon. By late afternoon to evening, thunderstorms will form. Hail will be the biggest risk, however high winds and a very low tornado threat exist too.

Again, Monday there will be a severe risk, but it will be further south near a stalled out front.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett