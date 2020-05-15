Severe Weather Expected Friday

We have a complicated forecast Friday. Friday’s severe weather development hinges on where an outflow boundary from morning storms stalls. Severe storms are possible nearly statewide Friday, especially for the southern half of the state Friday afternoon and evening. Up to baseball size hail, 80 mph winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. We will keep you 4Warned!

Scattered showers and storms continue Friday night through Saturday. Most of the showers and storms will stay in eastern Oklahoma Saturday afternoon. A calm weather pattern begins on Sunday, bringing below normal temperatures early next week. Storm chances return the following weekend.