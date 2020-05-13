Severe Weather Expected Late Wednesday

Highs today will be 25 degrees warmer than yesterday in the upper 70s to mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Storms will fire along the dryline in the Texas panhandle and push into western Oklahoma by late afternoon. Initial storm development will have the greatest potential for up to baseball size hail, 80 mph winds and a few tornadoes. The storms will merge into a line as it marches east. Wind and hail will be the main threats as the storms move into the Metro and south central Oklahoma from 8 to 11PM.

Thursday will be windy, humid and warmer with highs in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies. Isolated severe storms are possible. Showers and storms are likely Friday and Saturday with heavy rain and some severe weather possible. Stay tuned for the latest!