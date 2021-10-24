Severe Weather Expected This Week

Sunday will be warm and windy as a cold front sweeps across the state. Severe weather is possible in eastern Oklahoma late afternoon through this evening. Lows will drop to the low 50s tonight under clear skies. Tomorrow will be cooler and mild in the mid 70s.

A powerful storm system arrives Tuesday, bringing storm chances late Tuesday through Thursday morning. Severe storms are expected late Tuesday through early Wednesday with large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes possible. Stay tuned for the latest!