Severe Weather Expected Tuesday Afternoon and Evening

Make sure that you have ways to get your severe weather warnings this afternoon. Tuesday will be humid and warm with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 80s and a strong south wind. Isolated storms will develop along a cold front starting mid-afternoon in northern Oklahoma. Storms will gradually increase in coverage along the cold front as it moves southeast. Isolated severe storms are expected for the OKC metro by late afternoon. The line will fill out along the front Tuesday evening. Up to baseball size hail, 80 mph winds and a few tornadoes will be possible with any of the storms. The storms will move out of our state tonight with clearing skies and a strong north wind.

Wednesday will be windy and cooler with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will climb for the rest of the week, peaking near 90 on Saturday! Another cold front moves into our state Sunday, sparking a few storms and bringing a cool-down for Monday.