Severe Weather Expected Tuesday Night

Tuesday will be warm, windy and cloudy. Highs will climb to the upper 70s with a south wind at 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Storms could develop as early as late afternoon in western Oklahoma but more likely will develop this evening. Storms will be initially isolated, bringing the higher threats of baseball size hail, 80 mph winds and isolated tornadoes. The storms will form a line as they move east overnight. Damaging winds and a few, brief spin-up tornadoes will be possible.

The line will weaken as it moves into eastern Oklahoma early Wednesday. A cold front will sweep across the state and highs will only climb to the upper 50s or lower 60s. Scattered showers are possible and will move out by the evening. Winds will be strong out of the northwest at 30 mph! Winds will stay strong through Thursday.

Halloween weekend will be pleasant with highs in the upper 60s and sunshine. A powerful system arrives in the middle of next week bringing rain and a big cool-down. Stay tuned for the latest!