A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for central, southern and eastern Oklahoma Friday afternoon and evening with a forecast heat index from 105 to 110. Southern Oklahoma is under an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING with a heat index from 110 to 115+. Highs will climb to the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible.

As a cold front moves into the state tonight, severe weather is possible. Damaging winds and flooding will be the main threats but some large hail is possible as well. Showers and storms will continue Saturday morning and taper in the afternoon. Prolonged cloud cover and a north breeze will keep highs below average! A welcomed change. The heat dome returns next week bringing back extreme heat and humidity.