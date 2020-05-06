Severe Weather, Heavy Rain and Record Lows in the Forecast!

Enjoy beautiful weather Wednesday with sunshine, light winds and mild highs in the mid 70s! Clouds increase overnight with lows in the mid 50s. Scattered showers and a few storms will develop by morning. We will have a break and then more storms develop late Thursday. A few storms could turn severe for southwestern Oklahoma, central and southern Oklahoma Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms and heavy rain will develop early Friday with localized flooding possible. Cooler air will follow with highs only in the mid 60s!

Saturday morning will be cold as we could near the record low of 40 degrees, set in 1923! Saturday will be cool in the upper 60s and Mother’s Day will be mild, around 70 with light winds and a low rain chance. Storm chances return Monday and Tuesday with heavy rain and colder air.