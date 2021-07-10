Severe weather likely Saturday evening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -Strong to severe storms are set to explode between 3:30-5PM in northern and western Oklahoma. Initially there will be a couple supercells with big hail and a small tornado threat. Later on, the storms will congeal into a line bringing a big damaging wind threat! Stay weather aware. Stay with News4 on air and online, we will keep you 4Warned!

Saturday night, storms will push into southern Oklahoma and fade away. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday and Monday will be very nice with sunshine and temps in the mid to upper 80s.

90s return by midweek.