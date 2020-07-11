Severe weather likely Saturday night into Sunday morning

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is out for the northern half of the state until 1AM. Severe storms will be widespread through the evening and into the overnight hours with wind gusts to 75mph and 2″ hail possible. Track the storms here.

After a muggy night, rain moves east Sunday morning. Highs will head to the middle and upper 90s with dangerous heat index values. Another complex of storms is possible Sunday late night.

Meager rain chances exist late Monday, then its on to dry weather all week long with highs surging into the triple digits.

Remember, NEVER leave pets or children in a vehicle!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett