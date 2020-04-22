Severe Weather Likely Today – Stay 4Warned

Follow the Storms
Futuretrack showing supercells near the Metro at 3PM Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to move across the state through Wednesday evening.  The severe weather risk shifts to central, southern and eastern Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon. Up to baseball size hail, 80 mph winds and tornadoes are possible. The greatest tornadic risk will be in south central and southeastern Oklahoma.  Highs will range from the mid 50s north to the mid 80s south.  A strong north wind tonight on the back side of the system will drop lows to the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will dry out overnight and skies will clear by sunrise.

Thursday will be pleasant with highs near 80 degrees and mostly sunny skies.  Isolated storms are possible Friday as a cold front moves through the state. Stay tuned for the latest!

Wednesday

72° / 50°
Thunderstorms, some may be strong
Thunderstorms, some may be strong 100% 72° 50°

Thursday

79° / 59°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 79° 59°

Friday

72° / 59°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 30% 72° 59°

Saturday

72° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 72° 52°

Sunday

74° / 50°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 74° 50°

Monday

74° / 56°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 74° 56°

Tuesday

81° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 81° 59°

66°

10 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
66°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
67°

65°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
65°

65°

1 PM
Strong Storms
60%
65°

65°

2 PM
Strong Storms
80%
65°

65°

3 PM
Strong Storms
80%
65°

66°

4 PM
Strong Storms
70%
66°

66°

5 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
60%
66°

64°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
64°

63°

7 PM
Few Showers
30%
63°

61°

8 PM
Few Showers
30%
61°

60°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
54°

54°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
54°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
56°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

