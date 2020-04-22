Severe Weather Likely Today – Stay 4Warned

Scattered showers and storms will continue to move across the state through Wednesday evening. The severe weather risk shifts to central, southern and eastern Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon. Up to baseball size hail, 80 mph winds and tornadoes are possible. The greatest tornadic risk will be in south central and southeastern Oklahoma. Highs will range from the mid 50s north to the mid 80s south. A strong north wind tonight on the back side of the system will drop lows to the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will dry out overnight and skies will clear by sunrise.

Thursday will be pleasant with highs near 80 degrees and mostly sunny skies. Isolated storms are possible Friday as a cold front moves through the state. Stay tuned for the latest!