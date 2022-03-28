Tuesday will be a day where one type of weather (or another) will impact many people in the state.

Look for breezy and mostly cloudy conditions Monday night with lows in the low 60s.

Clouds and increasing moisture will be the name of the game Tuesday through midday before some clearing happens midday. This will allow temperatures upward, which is fuel for later storms. As a dryline forms west of highway 81, critical fire weather will be found in western Oklahoma!

Storms will form along the dryline (west of highway 81) from 4 to 7PM, then move eastward while increasing in strength. All hazards are possible, but hail, high winds, and flooding are likely.

Much cooler air will be here Wednesday as rain tapers off. A flake of snow may even mix in early Wednesday in far northwestern Oklahoma!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett