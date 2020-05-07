Severe Weather Overnight, Cooler Friday

Thursday will be warm, windy and partly sunny. Weak showers will push into northeastern Oklahoma this afternoon. Isolated storms will develop late afternoon and evening in southwestern Oklahoma. The storms will have potential for up to tennis ball size hail, 70 mph winds and an isolated tornado. Storms are likely along a cold front overnight, pushing into central Oklahoma at around midnight. Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain will be the main concern for overnight storms. A strong north wind will follow, dropping lows to the 40s and 50s.

Friday will be much cooler with highs only in the low to mid 60 with a strong north wind! Skies will gradually clear. Lows Saturday morning will drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s. OKC will test the record low of 40 set in 1923! This weekend will be unseasonably cool. Mother’s Day will only reach the mid 60s with a strong north wind and an isolated shower. Storm chances increase next week with several opportunities for rain. A severe weather pattern may return by the end of next week.