Severe Weather Possible Friday

Thursday will be cloudy, cool and breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Isolated showers or areas of drizzle will be possible. Scattered showers or drizzle will develop by sunrise. Tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Scattered showers and storms will develop statewide throughout the day. Severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening, mainly for central and southern Oklahoma. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats with isolated tornadoes possible.

This weekend will be dry with a warming trend. Sunday will be warmer in the upper 70s. The 80s return Monday with strong south winds. Severe weather is possible Tuesday…stay tuned for the latest!