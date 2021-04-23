NEW: Enhanced severe weather risk issued Friday morning for parts of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Scattered showers and storms will develop today. Severe weather is possible for central, western and southern Oklahoma this afternoon.

Wind and hail will be the main threats but an isolated tornado is possible.

Showers and storms will continue to move east overnight as a cold front sweeps across a state. Saturday will be sunny and mild in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be warmer and windy with highs in the upper 70s.

Near-critical fire weather conditions are expected Sunday and Monday for western Oklahoma. Our next system arrives Tuesday bringing showers and storms.

Severe weather is expected with wind, hail and tornadoes possible. Models are not in agreement with the exact timing. Stay tuned!